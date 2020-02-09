Firefighter who died in his sleep remembered

MILWAUKEE, WI (WITI)– A Milwaukee Firefighter that passed while sleep is remembered by his family, colleagues, and community.

First responders, friends and family from across Wisconsin came together to remember the life of Darrin Jones.

Jones, a 52 year old veteran firefighter served on the Milwaukee fire department for 29 years according to the Milwaukee Fire department.

Officials say he died in his sleep last weekend and his passing considered a line of duty death. The cause could likely be from health issues or chemicals Jones was exposed to while on the job said Assistant Fire Chief David Votsis.

“Nobody leaves this job emotionally or physically better than when they came on this job – so we know that this is a risk. That doesn`t make it any easier,” said Votsis.

Jones’ coworkers describe him as someone who’d brighten your day and was always positive.

His funeral service was in the Wisconsin Memorial Park in Brookfield.