Firefighter helps koala get a drink of water

CUDDLE CREEK, Australia (NBC News) — A firefighter helped a thirsty koala drink water from a bottle in south Australia Sunday while fires raged in the region.

The koala appeared in Cuddle Creek, about 25 miles northeast of Adelaide, before the fire game through while firefighters were there.

Authorities confirmed Saturday that one person died and 15 homes were destroyed in South Australia as the wildfire ravaged the Adelaide Hills. Another person was critically injured while fighting to save his home from the fire.

The annual Australian fire season, which peaks during the southern hemisphere summer, started early after an unusually warm and dry winter. More than seven million acres of land has burned nationwide the past few months.