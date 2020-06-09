Fired Atlanta officers file suit against mayor, police chief

In body camera video released by the Atlanta Police Department, an officer points his handgun at Messiah Young while the college student is seated in his vehicle, in Atlanta. (Atlanta Police Department via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — Two police officers who were fired after video showed them using stun guns on a couple of college students during a large protest in Atlanta are looking to get their jobs back.

An attorney for Mark Gardner and Ivory Streeter filed a court order Monday against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Police Chief Erika Shields. The lawsuit states the officers were fired without due process.

Bottoms previously said she and Shields reviewed body camera footage from the May 30 traffic stop in which two students from historically black colleges near downtown Atlanta were shot with stun guns.

The mayor says she and the chief decided to immediately fire the officers.