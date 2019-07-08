Fire ravages Washington trailer home; four, including three children, missing

PORT ANGELES, Washington (CNN) — Police in Washington state are investigating a house fire that left at least four people dead, presumably a mother and her three young children.

Cell phone video shows a massive fire at the Welcome Inn Trailer Park off Highway 101 in Port Angeles, Washington, where a trailer police said a mother and her three children, ages 5, 6, and 9, lived.

Now, all of them are unaccounted for.

“Sometime in the wee hours, I was sleeping,” said neighbor Nita Frantz. “I heard a double pop pop, like fireworks from a long ways away.”

Frantz said she called 9-1-1.

“I was scared out of my mind cause the breeze was blowing toward the east and I just thought for sure one and after another was going to go like dominoes falling,” she said.

Police said a second trailer did catch fire. A man inside was able to escape through a window.

The fire was reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

“We’ll go wherever the facts take us,” said Port Angeles Police Chief Brian Smith.

Police said federal and state investigators are on the scene to help with the investigation.

“Trying to rule out, rule in criminal activity, suspects, persons of interest,” Smith said.

Police said based on the size of the bodies found in the burned-out trailer that it appears children were among the victims, but officials have yet to confirm the identities or the exact number of bodies found.

Police said a person of interest in the fire is in custody.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation.