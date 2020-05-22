Finding gifts for grads & dads

(NBC News) Graduation is a moment of glory years in the making.

“It was going to be a celebration that made it all worth, it you know,” says 2020 Yale graduate Mato Seth.

Seth, like millions of other graduates this year, didn’t get the recognition he’d hoped for.

After four years at Yale he’s now the proud holder of a degree, but faces an uncertain future due to an economy upended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“There are a lot of people who don’t know where they’re going to be, including me,” he says.

If you’re shopping for a graduation gift, many graduates say cash gifts are appreciated, perhaps even more so than in the past.

Options for sending digital funds instantly include apps such as Venmo, Zelle and Apple Pay. You can even transfer cash through social media. Facebook Messenger recently added the ability to send money.

