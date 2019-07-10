Final America’s Got Talent golden buzzer hit for 12-year-old New York singer

It took six episodes and a clip show, but the final Golden Buzzer was hit Tuesday on America’s Got Talent.

Judge Julianne Hough sent young singer Luke Islam, 12, through to the live round.

Islam is a member of Wingspan Arts in Brooklyn, NY. According to its website, “Wingspan Arts aims to enrich the lives of young people in and around New York City through multi-disciplinary arts education programs both in and out of the classroom. Our programs emphasize the value of theatre, music, visual arts, and dance while also using these art forms as tools for communication, personal growth, and self-expression.”

Islam has a minimal social media presence, unlike some of the other America’s Got Talent performers. However, a YouTube video of his duet of “The Last Night of the World” from Miss Saigon as part of The Broadway Star Project shows Islam is already a seasoned performer with an incredible voice.

He’s also set to perform Wednesday at A Taste of Conservatory for the Wingspan Arts group.

Our very own Luke Islam auditioned for #AmericasGotTalent, premiering tonight! Join us in supporting Luke and celebrating his courage for auditioning!



If you want to see Luke perform live, come to A Taste of Conservatory on June 10th!#AGT #WingspanArts pic.twitter.com/rv4LAUhu00 — Wingspan Arts (@wingspanarts) May 28, 2019

Before tearing into a performance of “She Used To Be Mine” from the play “Waitress,” Islam gave his parents, who were standing on the side of the stage, a thumbs up.

His performance received a standing ovation from the judges and the studio audience.

“I think you are watching the beginning of your dreams come true,” said judge Howie Mandel.

Hough, the only judge with a golden buzzer pass remaining, said she was flattered that with a voice like his that Islam would be inspired by her and her brother’s dancing careers.

“You have such talent and grace. You have something so special. You have an essence inside of you that has given you a gift,” she said. “I believe that not only are you going to become a star and get your dream to come true, but I don’t think you need to wait that much longer.”

Hough then hit the Golden Buzzer.

Islam joins the four other Golden Buzzer recipients — the Detroit Youth Concert Choir and Performing Arts Company, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Kodi Lee and Joseph Allen.

They all move on to the live semifinals at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to compete for America’s vote.

Watch America’s Got Talent every Tuesday at 8 p.m. on NBC.