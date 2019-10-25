Felicity Huffman released 11 days into 14-day prison term

Live Now
DUBLIN, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say actress Felicity Huffman has been released from a federal prison in California on the 11th day of a 14-day sentence for her role in the college admissions scandal.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons says the “Desperate Housewives” star was released from the low-security prison for women in the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday morning.

Under prison policy, inmates scheduled for weekend release are let out on Friday.

Huffman pleaded guilty to mail fraud and conspiracy.

She confessed to paying a college admission consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s answers on the SAT.

Her case was part of a larger investigation that also ensnared actress Lori Loughlin.

