Feeding those on the front lines: Baton Rouge BBQ restaurant shows appreciation to healthcare workers

U.S. & World

by: Crystal Whitman

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La (WGMB/ WVLA)– A local restaurant is working to feed health care workers on the front lines of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Wednesday, Sonny’s BBQ Baton Rouge delivered hundreds of BBQ lunches to Oschner Health Care Workers in East Baton Rouge and West Baton Rouge Parish by the end of the week with over 1,000 boxed lunches.

The restaurant says this is their way to say thank you.

“It just means everything to me and our people to be able to provide a moment of comfort for our hospital staff,” says Hunter Moody Franchise Operator Sonny’s BBQ Restaurant.

