Feds oppose release of Arizona man who wore horns in riot

FILE – In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters of President Donald Trump, including Jacob Chansley, right with fur hat, are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers outside the Senate Chamber inside the Capitol in Washington. A judge ordered corrections authorities to provide organic food to an Arizona man who is accused of participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol while sporting face paint, no shirt and a furry hat with horns. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — Prosecutors are opposing the release of an Arizona man who stormed the Capitol while sporting face paint and a furry hat with horns.

Prosecutors say Jacob Chansley is a danger to the community. They say Chansley held a weapon as he confronted officers and wrote a threatening note to then-Vice President Mike Pence.

A judge is scheduled to hear arguments Friday over whether to grant Chansley’s release request.

Prosecutors say a spear attached to a flagpole that was carried by Chansley into the Capitol was a weapon. His attorney characterized the spear as an ornament.

His lawyer said Chansley’s note to Pence wasn’t intended to be threatening.