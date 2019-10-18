Federal agency proposes banning incline baby sleepers

(CNN/WCMH) — A federal consumer watchdog is proposing a complete ban on inclined baby sleepers that have been implicated in dozens of infant deaths nationwide.

The ban would impact sleepers with a more than 10-degree incline.

Bigger inclines can cause babies to roll their heads too much forward or to the side, which can lead to asphyxiation.

A total of 451 incidents related to inclined sleep products have occurred between Jan. 1, 2005 through June 30, 2009, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Fifty-nine of those incidents have been fatal, according to the CPSC.

One fatality involved a foam-based infant reclined sleeper; two fatalities occurred in napper attachments of play yards; and the remaining fatalities occurred in freestanding framed inclined sleep products.

Thirty-nine infants were 5 months or less in age, while six infants were between 6- and 8-months of age. One decedent was 9-months old, according to the CPSC.

The CPSC has already recalled several infant sleepers in the past due to reports of death and injury, including 4.7 million Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleeper in April of 2019.

A number of consumer and child safety groups supported the announcement.

But the proposed ban still needs to be approved by the full commission.

Click here for more information about the proposed ban.



