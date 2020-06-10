Fearful Facebook Post Evolves Into “Black Lives Matter Run Club”

U.S. & World
Posted: / Updated:
Click here for latest news on coronavirus in Ohio

(KING)  Hundreds of people gathered at Washington’s Bothell United Methodist Church Saturday ready for a run in support of Black Lives Matter.

“Everyone should have the opportunity to wake up and go on a run and not be worried about their lives,” said Molly Hill, who came to participate in the run.

The idea came to be when Rue Khosa posted on the Bothell Community Facebook Page about her worry for her husband’s safety.

“My husband had just started running. So, I put up a post on our community group saying, ‘Hey if you see a black man running at 5:00 o’clock in the morning he’s not running away from anyone or anything. He’s just trying to get fit and run back to his family’… and then this happened,” Rue said, gesturing to the crowd of people that gathered outside the church.

Comments of support on Facebook turned into an organized event titled the Black Lives Matter Run Club.

“We’ve been silent for a long, long time, and it’s our time to stand up and make a change,” said Hill.

Read more: https://bit.ly/2BTBiOF

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools