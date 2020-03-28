Breaking News
Central Ohio hospital systems announce Columbus Convention Center as joint surge location for coronavirus response
Closings and Delays
Greater Christ Temple

Fear behind bars as the coronavirus spreads

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Health experts say prisons and jails are considered a potential epicenter for America’s coronavirus pandemic. They are little cities hidden behind tall fences where many people share cells, sit elbow-to-elbow at dining areas and are herded through halls to the yard or prison industry jobs. They say that it’s all but nearly impossible to keep 6 feet away from anyone. Medical services behind bars have long been substandard and even hand sanitizer is considered contraband in some facilities because of its alcohol content.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools