FDA cracks down on fake CBD products

(CNN) — The U.S. Federal Drug and Administration announced on Thursday that they’re cracking down on fake CBD products.

They continue to take appropriate action against unlawful CBD which poses a risk to the public according to the FDA

They say there’s only one approved CBD based prescription drug used to treat epilepsy in children.

The agency says it’s concerned about the possible effects it can have on the liver, pregnant women and interaction with other meds.

The 2018 Farm Bill legalized hemp and opened the door to the wide use of CBD in a number of products.