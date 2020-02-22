FDA approves new cholesterol medication

(CNN) — The U.S Food and Drug Administration has approved a new cholesterol-lowering medication.

Esperion says they’ve created a once a day tablet called Nexletol. According to the company, the drug is an alternative to statins.

The company says it’s the first oral non-statin drug approved in nearly two decades. And studies show the dug reduced cholesterol by an average of 18 percent when used with moderate or high-intensity statins.

The drug could be available as early as late March according to Esperion.