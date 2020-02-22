FDA approves new cholesterol medication

U.S. & World

by: CNN News

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — The U.S Food and Drug Administration has approved a new cholesterol-lowering medication.

Esperion says they’ve created a once a day tablet called Nexletol. According to the company, the drug is an alternative to statins.

The company says it’s the first oral non-statin drug approved in nearly two decades. And studies show the dug reduced cholesterol by an average of 18 percent when used with moderate or high-intensity statins.

The drug could be available as early as late March according to Esperion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools