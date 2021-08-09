FCC to test ‘presidential alert’ system Wednesday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has scheduled a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) systems, otherwise known as the presidential alert.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11 starting at 2:20 p.m., users will receive a text message on all compatible cellphones. There is nothing you need to do when you receive the alert.

The Warning, Alert, and Response Network (WARN) Act established WEA in 2008 and it became operational in 2012.

WEA is a public safety system that allows customers who own compatible mobile devices to receive geographically targeted, text-like messages alerting them of imminent threats to safety in their area.

WEA enables government officials to target emergency alerts to specific geographic areas

The last time the system was tested was in 2018. The system is required to be tested every three years.