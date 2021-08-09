FCC to test ‘presidential alert’ system Wednesday

U.S. & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has scheduled a nationwide test of the Wireless Emergency Alert (WEA) systems, otherwise known as the presidential alert.

On Wednesday, Aug. 11 starting at 2:20 p.m., users will receive a text message on all compatible cellphones. There is nothing you need to do when you receive the alert.

The Warning, Alert, and Response Network (WARN) Act established WEA in 2008 and it became operational in 2012.

WEA is a public safety system that allows customers who own compatible mobile devices to receive geographically targeted, text-like messages alerting them of imminent threats to safety in their area.

WEA enables government officials to target emergency alerts to specific geographic areas

The last time the system was tested was in 2018. The system is required to be tested every three years.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Program teaches teens to give back to community as crime rates rise

Activists call on Portman to support voting rights act

CDC warns against getting third COVID shot without FDA approval

Birthday search in Nelsonville for Bryan 'Kyle' Bridgeman intensifies as specialist volunteers join effort

Police: Human remains found in south Columbus

Ohio hits vaccination milestone

More Local News