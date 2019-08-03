FBI offering $10,000 reward for information on missing Indiana woman

U.S. & World

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WCMH) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a 27-year-old woman from Gary, Indiana who they believe may be in danger.

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan was last seen on July 27, 2019, at a concert in Tinley Park, Ill., wearing a purple tank top dress, a blue denim jacket, and clear wedge shoes, according to the FBI.

Officials believe the woman may have been kidnapped, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

She was reported missing on July 29 and has not been seen or heard from since, according to the FBI.

Buchanan is described as a black woman who is 5-feet-1, weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Click here for more information about Sidne-Nichole Buchanan.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools