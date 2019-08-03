FBI offering $10,000 reward for information on missing Indiana woman

MERRILLVILLE, Ind. (WCMH) — The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information about a 27-year-old woman from Gary, Indiana who they believe may be in danger.

Sidne-Nichole Buchanan was last seen on July 27, 2019, at a concert in Tinley Park, Ill., wearing a purple tank top dress, a blue denim jacket, and clear wedge shoes, according to the FBI.

Officials believe the woman may have been kidnapped, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

She was reported missing on July 29 and has not been seen or heard from since, according to the FBI.

Buchanan is described as a black woman who is 5-feet-1, weighs 135 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.

Click here for more information about Sidne-Nichole Buchanan.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.