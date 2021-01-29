FBI: Company jacket helped identify Whitehall man charged in Capitol riot

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Whitehall man has been charged in federal court with breaking a Capitol window during the riots on January 6.

According to documents filed in federal court for the Southern District of Ohio, video shows Troy E. Faulkner jumping up on a ledge and kicking out a window. The incident happened as protesters stormed the building during the certification of electoral votes.

On January 11, the Whitehall Police Department sent a tip to the FBI after seeing video of the incident. Police recognized Faulkner from prior interactions with officers.

According to the complaint:

Moreover, on January 11, 2021, a Whitehall Ohio Police Department crime intelligence analyst sent to the FBI a captured public Facebook exchange between FAULKNER and another individual. An individual wrote, “Both sides are ignorant for fighting with eachother.” FAULKNER replied, “[the individual] we weren’t fighting against antifa we’re fighting against the government” and “We took it to there front door unlike the p****ass BLM.”

A review of the video showed Faulkner at the Capitol building wearing a jacker with ‘Faulkner Painting’ written on the back, along with a company phone number, according to court documents.

On January 13, investigators say Faulkner called the FBI to report what he had done.

On January 14, investigators say Faulkner was quoted in an article on patch.com saying:

It seemed the cops were antagonizing us and letting them straight into the building in the front so I believe it was all set up for the Trump people. I knew I shouldn’t have kicked in the window. I was upset and wasn’t thinking rationally.

Faulner is charged with destruction of government property, obstructing an official proceeding, entering a restricted building and disrupting the orderly conduct of a session of Congress.

Police say the window Faulkner is accused of breaking is valued at more than $1,000.