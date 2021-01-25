FBI arrests Warren man after investigators say he took part in Capitol breach

The affidavit said Ayres posted a video on Facebook later that day, describing what happened during the riots

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man was arrested by FBI agents Monday after investigators say he was among the group who breached the U.S. Capitol during riots on January 6.

Stephen Ayres is charged with obstruction of justice, unlawful entry into restricted buildings or grounds and violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

The FBI, Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and U.S. Capitol Police had asked the public to help them identify people who entered the Capitol and grounds.

Among thousands of tips, an FBI special agent said in the affidavit that several tips claimed Ayres was one of them.

In the almost 8-minute long video, investigators say Ayres and two others claim ANTIFA breached the Capitol and started breaking windows and doors.

The other male in the video said he and Ayres then “walked right into the Capitol building,” the affidavit said. In the video, Ayres said police “basically let everyone walk in.”

They claimed that the riots were a “staged ANTIFA setup” coordinated by the media, police and the mayor of Washington, D.C.

The FBI agent said the video was later made private or taken off Facebook.

According to the affidavit, a witness told investigators that she was watching a livestream from Ayres’ Facebook account during the riots. She told investigators that Ayres was acting “like he was at war” and he said that the Capitol breach was “just the beginning” because there was “more to come next week.”

The witness also shared several of Ayre’s Facebook posts with investigators, one stating that, “If the [DS] robs president Trump!!! Civil War will ensue!”’

The affidavit said law enforcement reviewed Capitol surveillance footage and identified Ayres among the crowd.

Ayres is expected to appear in court on Monday.