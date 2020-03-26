Fauci warns that coronavirus could be cyclical

by: The Associated Press

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says the new coronavirus could be cyclical, meaning the outbreak could lessen or disappear for a period of time and then come back. Fauci says this pattern is showing up in the southern hemisphere, where the outbreak appears to be growing as that part of the world enters the winter months.

Fauci said the possibility of the outbreak returning makes it more important than ever for researchers to keep working on medicines and a vaccine, so that the United States and other countries will be prepared the second time around.

The new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death.

