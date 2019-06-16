Father’s Day spending to reach $16 billion

Happy Father’s Day!

This is a day when Americans are expected to spend a record $16 billion this year on their fathers, according to a recent survey by the National Retail Federation.

Last year, people spend $15.3 billion.

Most people will spend money on items like greeting cards, dinners and clothing.

If you’re still trying to find that perfect gift for your Dad, here’s some ideas.

The most requested Father’s Day gifts are fishing gear, college sports apparel and athletic equipment, according to a new survey from Acadmey Sports and Outdoors.

Sunglasses and pellet grills also rank high on the list.

Here are a few other ideas on how to celebrate Father’s Day in central Ohio:

Free admission for dad’s and granddad at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium: All dads and grandpas get in free to the zoo when they are accompanied by at least one of their children or grandchildren.

Free admission to the Creekside Blues and Jazz Fest on Sunday from 11:30 am-12:30 pm with a donation of one non-perishable food item (per person) to benefit GRIN (Gahanna Residents in Need).

Free admission to the Columbus Museum of Art on Sunday.

Visit Carrabba’s through June 16, and when you buy $50 in gift cards you’ll get a free $10 bonus card.

Ruby Tuesday: Free $15 bonus card when you purchase $50 in gift cards

Red Lobster: For every $75 spent on gift cards, in-restaurant or online, you’ll receive two bonus gifts in return – good for $10 off or a free appetizer – which are valid on future visits between July-September.