Father charged in deaths of twins apparently left in car

NEW YORK (AP) — A father has been charged in the deaths of infants twins who were apparently left in a car for hours while he put in a day at work.

New York City police announced early Saturday that 39-year-old Juan Rodriguez was charged with two counts each of manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide. Police had said Rodriguez discovered Phoenix and Mariza Rodriguez around 4 p.m. in the Bronx.

The 1-year-old twins were pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators believe Rodriguez had parked the car Friday morning near his workplace, a hospital. Police had said it appears he drove off after finishing work before realizing the children were in the back seat and frantically summoning help.

A cause of death hasn’t yet been determined.

It’s unclear whether Rodriguez has a lawyer to speak on his behalf.

