Father at center of ‘do not vote for my dad’ viral tweet responds

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Michigan House of Representatives candidate is getting a lot of attention in the state and across the country — but it’s not his campaign that’s generating buzz.

Rather, it’s the plea from his own children asking people not to vote for him.

Robert Regan is making his third attempt at winning the 73rd District seat to represent northern Kent County in the state House. He is proudly conservative, opposes the policies of Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, believes Black Lives Matter is destructive and Antifa exists as an organization, and he was among a handful of people burning their absentee ballot applications at a demonstration two weeks ago. He also wants Michigan to make English its official language and he opposes easing immigration restrictions.

His campaign on social media extols his commitment to family, with pictures of his three daughters and a son, but his daughters are not supportive of that campaign.

if you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone — STEPH (@streeganz) June 23, 2020

A tweet posted Wednesday by Stephanie Regan reads: “if you’re in michigan and 18+ pls for the love of god do not vote for my dad for state rep. tell everyone.”

“Did it hurt me seeing that tweet? Of course it did. I’m the father, I’m human, you feel things like that, but one of the things I did with my children, all four of them, I said always focus on the truth,” Regan says. “I’m really excited that they thought they had a solid enough relationship with me where they could dis me on social media and know that I’m not going to disown them.”

