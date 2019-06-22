Father and “talking” baby return in adorable Denny’s commercial

The internet fell in love with 19-month old Kingston and his comedian dad DJ Pryor a few weeks ago after a video of them having a “conversation” on the couch went viral and got millions of views.

YO!!! We Set FIYA to World This Week!!!! 🔥🔥🔥🔥Through COMEDY!!!!…….Through COMEDY!!! It’s Unheard of the crazy impact this video left!!! I’m Truly Humbled!! I Can’t Even Lie And Tell Y’all That Doesn’t Excite Me!!!! Do you realize what that means?? This week we found a common thread not just in our country but in the WORLD!!!🌎 Race or Anything Else Mattered, Because this week we found more that UNITED US than DIVIDED US and we enjoyed it altogether…….What’s the (IT) I’m talking about? LAUGHTER!!! We Enjoyed A Good Healthy Laugh Together!!! I’ve been doing stand up comedy for 16 years this week, I started at 15 years old. I would walk 6 and a half miles IN MY ALL PURPOSE SHOES (Looooved My Puma’s) one way to the one place they had comedy in town. I’d finesse my way in by talking trash and making the guy at the door laugh. Sometimes I’d do all of that to not even get to go up that night. Sometimes I’d get to go up and I was determined to leave my mark and Kill The Stage!!! I Worked, Lost Everything Pursuing This Dream!!! BUT!!! When it’s your time it’s your time and GOD USED MY VERY SEED to expose me!!! This Year we are changing the narrative of fatherhood especially black fatherhood!!! WE ARE HERE!!! We Connect With Our Kids!! We’ve been here we just haven’t gotten a lot of press UNTIL NOW!!! When my boys JABARI & KINGSTON are grown I want them to remember the day we made THE WORLD COME TOGETHER TO LAUGH!!!! Uh Oh!! The Door Is Open NOW!!!! It’s A Wrap!!! 💯💯💯ABOUT TO SHAKE THE COMEDY GAME!!! LOVE Y’ALL!!! Y’all Mean The World To Us!!! I appreciate all your letters and messages and I read some to Kingston. Thank you all who have showed my oldest JABARI love he’s read it! The Takeover Starts NOW!!! #LaughterIsUniversal #DJPBabyTalk #KingstonJierre #COMEDYSHOOKTHEWORLD!!! #PositivityWon #AllGOD #ItsTime #FunnyBabyBoy #HappyFathersDay #Actor #StandUpComedian #ComedyTourComing #DJPRoadToMadisonSquareGarden #WeDidBoxOfficeNumbers #ILOVEMYFANS!!!

And it didn’t take long for someone to snatch up their cuteness.

The marketing team at Denny’s restaurant knew what to do just in time for Father’s Day.

We’re spending Father’s Day with the internet’s favorite father/son duo: DJ Pryor and Kingston. Won’t you join us?

Pryor is a professional stand-up comedian and by the looks of it Kingston may be following in his footsteps.

The video that made the duo famous a few weeks ago was shared more than a million times just two days after it was posted.

