Farm seeking people to come cuddle with rescued pigs

LEESVILLE, SC (WIS)– A sanctuary is looking for volunteers and people from all over the world to come to cuddle rescue pigs.

Josh Carpenter Costner of Cotton Branch Farm says they began the search after helping a group of neglected and malnourished pigs. “We thought maybe we can help and save at least 30 or 40,” said Costner. Then when things were going well, they wanted to help more.

“We brought 225 the remaining pigs here in December of 2018,” said Costner. The pigs come from a hoarding situation in Kentucky according to WLS TV.

Since then, the farm has adopted 75 of the pigs, but another 100 needs a permanent home.

After a while, the handlers said they noticed the pigs weren’t very sociable. The majority of the pigs came from larger farms and didn’t interact with people much.

So the farm made a public announcement on social media requesting pig cuddlers. Now they’re receiving an overflow of calls and messages.

“We’ve been getting emails and phone calls from people in Canada, Germany, U.K., people all around the U.S., our phones, emails, and social media messages have just been blowing up,” Costner told WLS TV.

The farm plans to keep the senior and special needs pigs so they have a home. Pigs like Teddy, who uses a wheelchair to get around the farm.