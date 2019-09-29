Family urges FDA approval for experimental drug that helps son fight “childhood Alzheimer’s”

OMAHA, Nebraska (CNN) — Three-year-old Osama Hamad is doing things his parents weren’t sure he ever would.

“We weren’t sure,” said Osama’s mother Deanna Hamad. “We were very hopeful, but we weren’t sure.”

Simple things like talking and walking. Things his parents said are being made possible by an experimental drug.

“It’s kind of like Febreeze,” Deanna said. “The medicine goes in and it grabs the cholesterol and it brings it down and helps it flush out of the body.”

Osama has Niemann Pick Type C, also known as childhood Alzheimer’s because the body forgets how to work.

“Gaze palsy, which is an eye movement,” Deanna said. “This affects his coordination.”

“It can not go up as quick as other kids,” father Osama Hamad added.

The drug seems to be delaying the child’s symptoms, which is why his parents are pushing for FDA approval.

If approved, Osama can continue using the drug for treatment.

“This is what it is,” Deanna said. “We don’t have options right now.”

Niemann Pick Type C is fatal and there is no known cure.

Right now, Osama does a list of therapy sessions so he can continue to talk and walk.

“Sometimes I just want to forget about it or just to ignore it,” the elder Osama said.

“We do worry every night what will happen,” Deanna added.

In the meantime, they said they’ll keep fighting for their son and pushing for FDA approval, hoping the drug will continue to work.

“I’m definitely more optimistic now,” Deanna said. “He’ll get through it. He’ll fight his way and we will find him a cure.”