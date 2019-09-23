Family says 14-year-old killed over pair of Air Jordans

DENVER, CO (WCMH/CNN) — A 14-year-old boy was gunned down in Colorado and his family says it was all over a pair of shoes.

Treajualuane Lorens was shot and killed a home last Wednesday.

His sister tells KMGH says that Lorens and a friend got into an argument at a nearby carwash over a pair of Jordans.

The argument continued to the home where the shooting happened.

“My brother got shot on the stairs in the house, and now they’re saying that it’s not over a gun. It was over a pair of shoes. It was over a pair of shoes!” Exclaimed Lorens sister Tyquajanna.

Police haven’t released the name of the suspect because he’s a juvenile.

Authorities say he’s being held for investigation of manslaughter, a second-degree assault, three counts of felony menacing, attempting to influence a public official and juvenile in possession of a handgun.