Family releases home videos of missing 5-year-old New Jersey girl hoping it helps find her

TAMPA (WFLA/CNN) — The family of a 5-year-old girl in New Jersey who has been missing more than a week, released home videos of her hoping it brings her home.

Dulce Perez hasn’t been seen or heard from Dulce Maria Alavez since last Monday when she disappeared from Bridgeton City Park in New Jersey.

Family hopes perhaps someone who’s been withholding information will see the video, hear Dulce’s innocent little voice, and have the heart to come forward with information.

The FBI is asking people of Bridgeton to look in their phones or cameras to see if they took any pictures or videos last Monday afternoon, as they could help provide clues in the search.

