Florida family’s pit bull dies after saving kids from poisonous snake

WEBSTER, Florida (CNN) — A Florida family is mourning the loss of the puppy Zeus who died protecting two fo their four children from a venomous snake.

The mother, Gina Richardson, described what happened:

Her 10-year-old son was playing in the backyard when the 9-month-old pit bull jumped toward him, attacking a coral snake, doing his best to keep it away from the child.

His 11-year-old brother then walked into the backyard.

That’s when Zeus laid down on the snake to smother it and prevent it from harming the boys.

The snake bit Zeus four times before the dog bit its head off.

The family rushed Zeus to a nearby animal hospital, where staff immediately gave him anti-venom medication, but Zeus died the next day.

Richardson said she feels “forever grateful” to Zeus and considers him a hero, saying if he had not been there, she may have lost one of her kids.