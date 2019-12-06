MIRAMAR, Fla. (AP/WCMH) — Family members have identified the UPS driver who was shot and killed after his vehicle was carjacked Thursday in Florida.

The brother of the UPS driver killed identified him as 27-year-old Frank Ordonez.

According to Ordonez’s brother, he was covering a route for a co-worker who had called out sick.

Both robbers were shot and killed, and the fourth victim was in a nearby vehicle when shots rang out at a crowded intersection in Miramar, about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of where the incident began, FBI Special Agent in Charge George Piro said during a news conference Thursday night.

Television news helicopters showed first responders tending to at least one person who fell out of the UPS truck, moments after several shots were fired when the chase ended.

Ordonez leaves behind two young daughters.

“It’s very early in the investigative process,” Piro said. “There are a lot of questions that are still unanswered.”

In Coral Gables, where the incident began, police said a jewelry store worker was also injured but did not say if she had been shot. There was no immediate update on her condition.

It all started shortly after 4 p.m., when police in Coral Gables received a silent alarm at the Regent Jewelers store in the city’s Miracle Mile area, about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of Miami. Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said during a news conference that two suspects were at the store and that shots were being fired when police, summoned by a silent alarm from inside the store, arrived.

News helicopters were following the chase and at least one showed the conclusion live, with one person falling out of the vehicle’s passenger side after several shots were fired. It was unclear if the shots were fired from inside the truck, from law enforcement who were moving in or some combination thereof. The fourth victim, in another car at the intersection, was “an innocent bystander,” Piro said.