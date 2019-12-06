Family ‘desperate’ for help to find missing 1-year-old girl

ANSONIA, CT (CNN) — Connecticut police are still searching for a one-year-old girl whose mother was found dead from blunt force trauma at their home on Monday.

The baby girl, Vanessa Morales, was last seen Friday.

An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday.

The family is asking the public for help to find Vanessa.

“We, the family, would like to ask for everyone in our communities and beyond us to help bring baby Venessa home safely,” said Anna, the missing toddler’s aunt.

The New Haven Register reports there’s been an arrest related to the investigation of the mother’s death.



A convicted felon is charged with possession of two stun guns after a search was issued for his home as part of the homicide investigation.

It’s unclear how he may be connected to the death.

