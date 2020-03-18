Families use outdoor distractions amid coronavirus

Families are finding creative ways to entertain their kids as social distancing efforts continue.

The new coronavirus has shut down many schools and businesses, and as parents work from home they are relying on the great outdoors to keep their kids active.

Some parents have created schedules for their children that consist of times for outdoor fun and online education.

Dianna Marlowe, a mother of two young students, said her Arlington County, Virginia neighborhood came up with a creative way to safely celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.

“Last night someone just posted on our Facebook page for the neighborhood about a shamrock activity, where everyone in the neighborhood puts out a shamrock, prints it off the computer or has the kids make it,” Marlowe said. “You hang it up in your window, and then during the day we all go for a walk outside keeping our 6 feet distance and making sure we don’t hurt anyone who is immunocompromised.”

Marlowe and other parents are coming up with more safe activities for their kids as more the number of COVID-19 cases grow and other major cities like San Francisco order residents to shelter in place.

Arlington Public Schools is also providing instructional materials and tools to students so they can continue their education.

