Families sue Ring over hacked security cameras

(NBC News) — Two lawsuits are pending against Ring, the home camera security company, for hacked devices.

Ring’s monitors were breached by an unidentified hacker in Florida, Michigan, Georgia, Kansas and Texas, TODAY reported.

Ashley LeMay, a Mississippi mother and one of the lawsuit plaintiffs , said she brought two Ring devices in November to monitor her children while at work, but never imagined the device being a danger.

“To know someone was watching my daughters in their rooms, is my biggest nightmare. It was the most terrifying experience in my life,” said LeMay.

LeMay’s daughter was in her room playing when she heard someone say, “Don’t you want to be my friend,” said the unidentified hacker.

When LeMay’s daughter screamed for her mother, the hacker tried to calm the child claiming he was Santa Claus.

Todd Craig and Tania Amador, plaintiffs of the second Ring lawsuit, experienced something similar.

The Texas residents said, their well-being was threatened by the hacker, “Pay 50 Bitcoin or be terminated,” said Amador.

Amador said they were disappointed in Ring’s security, “we purchased Ring thinking it would protect us and keep us safe. And it has done everything but that,” said Amador.

The families do not know whose responsible for these instances. And the plaintiff’s lawyers reached out to the company for answers.

Ring’s comments were, “Our investigation showed no evidence that our system or network were compromised. We believe that the bad actors used stolen or leaked usernames and passwords to login and gain access to some customers’ devices,” said Ring.

They continued to say, “Ring takes device security seriously and we will continue investing in our systems and technology,” said Ring.

The company said they plan to add an optional two-step authorization next month.