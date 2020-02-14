Fake Rifle Triggers School Scare

Live Now
Officials provide an update on the death of missing 6-year-old SC girl
by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:

(WESH/NBC News)  A Florida high school teacher caused a scare Wednesday by bringing a fake rifle to campus.

Officials with the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said a New Smyrna Beach High School teacher brought the fake firearm to school to show students who are interested in a military career, but it caused concern when it was seen by someone who did not know it wasn’t real.

Deputies and school security personnel were called to the school to investigate.

The teacher has been placed on leave.

