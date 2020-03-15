Breaking News
First case of coronavirus COVID-19 confirmed in Columbus resident
Fake coronavirus testing kits seized at Los Angeles airport

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Federal authorities are warning consumers about fake home-testing kits for the coronavirus after customs agents intercepted a package at Los Angeles International Airport filled with vials labeled as COVID-19 test kits.  Testing for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, is only conducted in verified state and local public laboratories across the country. U.S. Customs and Border Protection says American consumers should be aware of bogus testing kits for sale either online or on the black market.

