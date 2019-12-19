Facebook Messenger allowing parents to send kids messages from ‘Santa’

Facebook’s Messenger Kids app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. The app lets kids under 13 chat with friends and family, is ad-free and connected to a parent’s account. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

(WCMH) — Facebook’s Messenger app is now allowing parents to chat with their kids while pretending to be Santa.

An update made to Messenger Kids Wednesday gives users Messenger Kids access to stickers, frames and masks made for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa and New Year’s.

Parents are also able to message their kids as Santa.

When parents add ‘Santa’ to their child’s contact list, it creates a separate contact for the child in the parent’s contact list. When a child sends a message to ‘Santa,’ the message appears in the parent’s inbox, but doesn’t give a notification or sound an alert.

Messenger Kids is a free messaging app available to children on tablets or smartphones. The app allows kids to connect only with parent-approved contacts.

The app is intended to be used by children under the age of 13 who are not eligible to create social networking accounts of their own.