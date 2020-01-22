Express, seeking revival, to close 100 stores

Live Now
by: The Associated Press

FILE – In this Nov. 17, 2005 file photo, an Express store at Easton Town Center is seen in Columbus, Ohio. Limited Brands Inc., whose stores include Express, Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works, releases quarterly financial results, Wednesday, May 19, 2010, after the market close. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)

COLUMBUS (AP) — Express, a staple in US malls, will close about 100 stores as part of a restructuring plan as the chain grapples with drastic changes in where people spend their shopping dollars.

The retailer that caters to younger shoppers said earlier this month said it was laying of 10% of the staff at its Columbus, Ohio, headquarters and its New York City design studio.  

Express said Wednesday that it can cut its costs by $80 million partially through the store closures, nine of which took place in 2019.

It plans to close another 31 stores this year, and 35 more by the end of next year.  

The retailer did not specify which stores would close.

