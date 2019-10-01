Ex-Yahoo engineer pleads guilty to hacking accounts looking for explicit material

(CNN) — A former Yahoo engineer pleaded guilty in federal court Monday to computer intrusion for hacking thousands of users’ accounts.

According to a statement from the federal prosecutor, Reyes Daniel Ruiz, 34, was looking for private and personal records.

The statement said Ruiz was mostly seeking sexually explicit videos and images.

He admitted hacking roughly 6,000 accounts, targeting younger women including friends and people he worked with.

Right now, Ruiz is out on a $200,000 bond.

His sentencing hearing is set for early February.

He could face up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine plus restitution.

Ruiz’ defense counsel did not immediate respond to a request for comment.