Ex-diplomat’s daughter charged with murder in fatal stabbing

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A woman arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance during an argument in a Maryland home has been identified by news reports as a daughter of a former U.S. ambassador. Montgomery County police say 27-year-old Sophia Negroponte has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen at a residence in Rockville late Thursday. The Washington Post reports Negroponte is a daughter of John Negroponte and one of five children that he and his wife adopted in Honduras when he served as a diplomat there in the 1980s. Diana Negroponte, Sophia’s mother, told the Post that their daughter has their “total support.