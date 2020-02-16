Ex-diplomat’s daughter charged with murder in fatal stabbing

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) — A woman arrested on suspicion of fatally stabbing an acquaintance during an argument in a Maryland home has been identified by news reports as a daughter of a former U.S. ambassador. Montgomery County police say 27-year-old Sophia Negroponte has been charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing death of 24-year-old Yousuf Rasmussen at a residence in Rockville late Thursday. The Washington Post reports Negroponte is a daughter of John Negroponte and one of five children that he and his wife adopted in Honduras when he served as a diplomat there in the 1980s. Diana Negroponte, Sophia’s mother, told the Post that their daughter has their “total support.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools