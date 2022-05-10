(NEXSTAR) – Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that he would reverse Twitter’s ban on former President Donald Trump.

Musk made the comments during an interview with the Financial Times at the Future of the Car event in London, calling the ban a “morally bad decision and foolish in the extreme” to remove him, according to Times reporter Joe Miller.

Twitter banned Trump’s account in the wake of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol, saying Jan. 8 that the decision was taken “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.