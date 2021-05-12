Ellen DeGeneres to end show in 2022

FILE – In this Oct. 13, 2016 file photo, Ellen DeGeneres appears during a commercial break at a taping of “The Ellen Show” in Burbank, Calif. The Golden Globe Awards announced Monday, Nov. 5, 2019, it will give its new Carol Burnett Award, a TV special achievement trophy, to DeGeneres who has been a pioneering sitcom star, a TV talk show host and a game show host. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Ellen DeGeneres has announced she’s ending her daytime talk show after it reaches its 19th year on the air, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

DeGeneres reportedly informed her staff on Tuesday of her decision to end the show in 2022.

The comedian told the Hollywood Reporter that it’s time to move on because, “When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged.”

DeGeneres faced controversy over the past year following allegations she helped foster a toxic workplace. An internal investigation led to the dismissal of some of the show’s executives, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

DeGeneres apologized to viewers as she opened season 18 with the motto, “Be Kind.”

Despite ending her daytime show, DeGeneres is expected to maintain a relationship with Warner Bros., her production partner on unscripted projects including “Ellen’s Game of Games” and “The Masked Dancer,” among others.

As for her future, DeGeneres said she plans to commit more time to wildlife conservation efforts in Rwanda, but also expressed a desire to transition back to film, rather than an acting role on television.

“A sitcom seems like a walk in the park compared to this, 180 shows a year,” she told the outlet. “I don’t know if that’s really what I want to do next, but movies for sure.”

The Ellen DeGeneres Show currently airs daily on NBC4.