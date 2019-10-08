Ellen DeGeneres defends sitting next to George W. Bush at NFL game

George and Laura Bush, left, entertainer Ellen DeGeneres, right, during the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019. (AP Photos/Ron Jenkins)

(NBC) – Ellen DeGeneres is speaking out after controversy erupted when she was spotted sitting next to former President George W. Bush at this past weekend’s Dallas Cowboys game against the Green Bay Packers.

Simultaneously keeping things light while also discussing the matter on Tuesday’s episode of her talk show, the comedian explained how she wound up in the suite next to Bush, noting she was invited to the game by Charlotte Jones, the daughter of Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.

“We went because we wanted to keep up with the Joneses,” she said, drawing laughs.

Laura & George Bush sitting with Ellen Degeneres and Portia de Rossi is not something I expected to see at an NFL game pic.twitter.com/AbWbhXd3RC — Paid man gets bored (@cjzero) October 6, 2019

“But just because I don’t agree with someone on everything doesn’t mean I’m not gonna be friends with them,” DeGeneres continued. “When I say be kind to one another, I don’t mean only the people that think the same way you do. I mean be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter.”

