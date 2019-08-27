Eight people accused of running massive illegal streaming services

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WCMH) — Eight people are facing federal charges, accused of running two of the largest illegal streaming services in the United States.

According to the indictment, the defendants allegedly ran an entity called Jetflicks, an online, subscription-based service headquartered in Las Vegas that permitted users to stream and, at times, download copyrighted TV programs without the permission of the relevant copyright owners.

Kristopher Lee Dallmann, 36; Darryl Julius Polo, aka “djppimp”, 36; Douglas M. Courson, 59; Felipe Garcia, 37; Jared Edward Jaurequi aka “Jared Edwards”, 38; Peter H. Huber, 61; Yoany Vaillant, aka “Yoany Vaillant Fajardo”, 38; and Luis Angel Villarino, 40 are all charged with conspiracy to commit criminal copyright infringement. In addition, Polo is charged with money laundering.

Prosecutors say all eight people reproduced thousands of copyrighted TV episodes and distributed them to paid subscribers across the country. At one point, Jetflicks claimed to have more than 183,000 different episodes, according to prosecutors.

One of the defendants, Polo, left Jetflicks and created a competing site based in Las Vegas called iStreamItAll (ISIA) that at one point claimed to have 115,849 different television episodes and 10,511 individual movies, according to prosecutors. ISIA claimed to have more content than Netflix, Hulu, Vudu and Amazon Prime.

According to prosecutors, some of the content offered by ISIA was not yet available for authorized sale, download or viewing outside a movie theater.