Educators excited to bring students a classroom that takes learning “outside” the box

(NBC NEWS) — As schools across the country scramble to reopen safely, the Mater Amoris school in Maryland has found a solution in its own backyard.

It’s moving all fall classes outdoors.

“The data shows that being outdoors drastically decreases the chances of transmission,” says Alicia Davis Enright with Mater Amoris Schools.

Enright is head of the school that serves children ages 2 to 12.

Armed with a Master’s degree in Public Health, she weighed reopening options and concluded outdoor school was the safest.

Point to studies that indicate coronavirus transmission rates are lower in outdoor setting than in indoor settings, especially combined with social distancing.

To prepare for the coming year, Enright and her staff created model outdoor classrooms with small tents and tables.

Larger ones are on the way.

Tents will remain open at all times to allow for maximum air circulation, occupancy will be limited to no more than 15 students, and children will wear masks.

Outdoor education during a pandemic isn’t new. It was common during tuberculosis outbreaks.

Denmark has already pushed many classes outside.

Now, a small but growing number of U.S. schools are embracing outdoor schooling, including Charlestown Playhouse, a preschool and kindergarten near Philadelphia.

The school plans to stay outside until the end of the year, and has asked parents to dress children accordingly.

“There is no bad weather– only bad clothing. And we’ve shared with the families that their children need to be dressed for the weather,” says Laura Sacco with Charlestown Playhouse.

Erik Miller is sending his two daughters to the school.

“They can build things. They can dig holes. They can play with bugs. My kids always are better behaved after a day outside than they are after a day inside, watching the iPad,” says Miller.

Many teachers say they’re excited for this new way of learning, being able to teach and safely see their students following a summer of uncertainty.

Enrollment at both schools has more than doubled since announcing their plans for outdoor learning.