Edinburg High football player who attacked referee charged

Editor’s note: This story will be updated as new details develop.

EDINBURG, Texas (KVEO) — Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School is now facing an assault charge.

According to jail records, Duron was charged with class A assault Friday morning.

Duron was given a cash surety bond of $10,000.

On Friday morning, the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District (CISD) decided to remove the entire Edinburg High School football team from playoffs after Duron tackled the referee.

“We extend a sincere apology to the referee and his family. On behalf of the Edinburg CISD Board of Trustees and administration, we apologize to the athletes, staff, and our school community.” said the district.

The district says they will take the appropriate disciplinary action once they understand the facts and circumstances that prompted the incident.

“The district takes these matters very seriously; however, we cannot comment further on a pending investigation.”

Senior defensive lineman Emmanuel Duron of Edinburg High School came running from the sideline area after the referee announced the ejection, slamming into the official during the first half of the zone play-in game against Pharr-San Juan-Alamo on Thursday night.

Duron was seen escorted by the district’s police after body slamming a referee.

Courtesy: Edinburg CISD

Duron was ejected from the game following roughing the passer, and unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

Following the officials call, Duron rushed the field and body-slammed the official who made the call.

The Texas Association of Sports Officials (TASO) said in a statement they have begun an investigation and started collaborating with the University Interscholastic League (UIL) to bring this matter to a suitable disposition.

“Unfortunately, this type of blind-sided assault on an officials while working on the field is not new to Texas Football” said the statement.

This is a developing story, and we will update as more information becomes available.