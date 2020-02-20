Early voting in Ohio has begun

Early voting has begun in Ohio on Wednesday ahead of the state’s Primary Election Day on March 17.

Anita Beck of Worthington was one of more than 500 people in Franklin County who voted early. “I just couldn’t wait to vote,” Beck said. “I’ve never felt so excited to vote but also worried about our democracy and worried about where our country’s going for the next four years.”

To vote for candidates in a primary, Ohio requires voters to declare a party affiliation.

The Democratic ballot list seven names in the presidential race including Cory Booker, Michael Bennet and Deval Patrick, all of whom have dropped out of the race.

The Republican ballot lists only Donald Trump in the presidential race.

Jason Edwards, a volunteer for the Bernie Sanders campaign, said he thought the turnout would be bigger but was otherwise encouraged. “We’ve been talking to every voter that goes in and the majority of them say they’re going to vote for Bernie so it’s been great so far,” Edwards said.

In-person early voting continues as follows: