Dying dad watches son play basketball one last time

(WXII) Thanks to technology, a dying father in North Carolina was able to watch his son play basketball one last time.

Kevin Garret was diagnosed with urachal cancer, a rare bladder cancer, four years ago. Doctors recently gave Garrett a couple of days to live.

With an uncertain future, Garrett’s son, K.J., wanted to make sure his dad saw him play basketball one more time.

Family and friends livestreamed the game and Kevin was able to watch from his hospital bed.

K.J.’s dad watched the game, put on just for him, from hospice care and understandably didn’t want an interview to interrupt the precious moment that he likely won’t get again.