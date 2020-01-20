Dwayne Johnson reveals cause of father’s death, thanks supporters

(WCMH) — Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson released a video over the weekend to thank fans for the support he has received since his father died last week.

Johnson’s father, legendary professional wrestler Rocky Johnson died last week at the age of 75. In a video posted to Instagram, the younger Johnson said, ‘My heart is so full of gratitude.’

“As you know, I lost my old man a few days ago, I lost him just like that, didn’t get a chance to say goodbye to him,” Johnson said. “I’d give anything right now to give him a big old hug and a big old kiss before he crossed over and just say thank you and I love you and I respect you. But I didn’t get a chance to say that. But such is life, as many of you know, based on the messages that you have shared with me, that many of you understand this pain when you lose a parent.”

Johnson explained that his dad’s death was caused by a blood clot in his leg.

“He had not been feeling well, had been battling a cold and infection, and on Tuesday he had what’s called a deep vein thrombosis, which is essentially a blood clot in the leg,” Johnson said. “It was a big old blood clot that broke free, traveled up his body, and went right to his lung, clotted his lung, and he died very quickly from a massive heart attack, just like that.”

The elder Johnson was born Wayde Douglas Bowles and started his wrestling career in the mid-1960s. He spent the bulk of his career in the National Wrestling Alliance and later joined the then-World Wrestling Federation in the 1980s. He formed a tag team with Atlas known as “Soul Patrol” and became of one the popular teams of the era. Johnson retired in the early 1990s, but helped introduce his son to officials at WWE.

In this undated photo provided by WWE, Inc., “Mean” Gene Okerlund interviews Rocky “Soul Man” Johnson. Johnson, a WWE Hall of Fame wrestler who became better known as the father of actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, died Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020. He was 75. (WWE, Inc. via AP)

Johnson later helped train his son, who adopted the Rocky moniker from his father. Johnson came to his son’s aid after a match at WrestleMania in 1997. The Rock inducted his father into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2008.

The Rock said he plans to give a eulogy at his father’s funeral Tuesday.

“I’ve written a lot of speeches for myself over the years, but I have no idea where to start with this one,” Johnson said. “But I do have my tequila and I can hear him now, ‘Good, that’s the way you’ve got to do it.’ I can also hear him now, ‘Make sure you put me over in the speech, say good stuff about me.'”