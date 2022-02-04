(NewsNation Now) — Dunkin’ is hoping customers fall in love with some of the Valentine’s Day items the coffee chain is offering this February.

From now until the Feb. 22, coffee lovers can get the Cocoa Mocha Iced Signature Latte, made with espresso and mocha.

For those craving a fruitier flavor, the Pink Strawberry Dunkin’ Coconut refresher, made with green tea extract , strawberry dragonfruit flavor and coconut milk, might suffice.

Dunkin is also bringing back what they say are two fan-favorite donuts this February: the Brownie Batter, which is heart-shaped and chocolate-frosted with brownie-batter-flavored filling; and the Cupid’s Choice, which is also heart-shaped and filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing. Both donuts come with sprinkles.

On Valentine’s Day weekend, members of DD Perks can earn three times the points on all donuts and Munchkin donut hole treats.

“If you’re playing Cupid as we head toward the big day, it’s also a great time to treat your friends and family!” according to the Dunkin’ website.