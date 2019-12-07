Driver runs from scene of chain-reaction crash involving over 12 vehicles on I-75 NB

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A crash involving over a dozen vehicles on I-75 northbound near Stanley Avenue Friday evening sent several people to the hospital.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS that a driver was attempting to get around traffic backup caused by an earlier crash near Wagner Ford Road around 4 pm. They were headed down the shoulder traveling at a high rate of speed when they collided with another vehicle, causing a chain reaction of accidents.

By the end of it, officials say roughly 13 or 14 vehicles were involved, with at least two ending up on their side.

The driver took off from the scene and ran to MAHLE Behr on Webster Street, where someone called a medic to pick him up.

Officials could not immediately say exactly how many people were injured, but did say that all the injuries are non-life threatening.

The northbound lanes remain closed in the area as crews continue to try and clear the scene.