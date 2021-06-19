Driver hits 2 at start of Pride parade in South Florida

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida (AP) — At least two people were hit by a pickup truck Saturday at the start of a Pride parade in South Florida.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis confirmed the crash occurred Saturday evening at the Stonewall Pride Parade in the nearby city of Wilton Manors, WSVN-TV reported.

WPLG-TV reports that the driver of the truck was taken into custody. Authorities did not immediately give details about the victims’ injuries or say whether they believe the crash was intentional.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss